Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln City Council member was cited for DUI and Negligent Driving this week, after a crash in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

On Tuesday at 9:40 p.m., 63-year-old Tammy Ward struck a parked car in the 2000 block of Surfside Drive, according to Lincoln Police. The impact caused Ward’s vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a tree. Ward was transported to Bryan Health West Campus for a leg injury.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling well above the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to a Lincoln Police accident report.

Police said officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and ticketed Ward for DUI and Negligent Driving. The results of the blood test are still pending.

Ward was elected in 2019 to represent residents of the Northwest Lincoln City Council District #4.

Ward’s home address is listed near where the crash happened.

Lincoln City Council member Tom Beckius issued a statement on behalf of the council.

“The Lincoln City Council is aware of Councilwoman Ward’s accident on Tuesday night. Our primary concern at this time is her health and well-being. We wish our colleague and friend well as she recovers.”

