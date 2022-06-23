Advertisement

Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash

Tammy Ward
Tammy Ward(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln City Council member was cited for DUI and Negligent Driving this week, after a crash in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

On Tuesday at 9:40 p.m., 63-year-old Tammy Ward struck a parked car in the 2000 block of Surfside Drive, according to Lincoln Police. The impact caused Ward’s vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a tree. Ward was transported to Bryan Health West Campus for a leg injury.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling well above the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to a Lincoln Police accident report.

Police said officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and ticketed Ward for DUI and Negligent Driving. The results of the blood test are still pending.

Ward was elected in 2019 to represent residents of the Northwest Lincoln City Council District #4.

Ward’s home address is listed near where the crash happened.

Lincoln City Council member Tom Beckius issued a statement on behalf of the council.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Andrew Burnham
Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln
Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha

Latest News

Kid’s vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment.
LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on availability of COVID vaccines for kids in Lancaster County
LPD is warning about fake cash that’s circulating through the area and to be on the lookout. In...
LPD warning about fake cash being passed in community
Elwood 4th of July fireworks show canceled because of dry conditions
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District