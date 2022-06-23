Lincoln drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man Lincoln Police said is responsible for several drug overdoses in the community will spend more than two decades in federal prison.

On Thursday, 39-year-old Brandon Davis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Following his release from prison, Davis will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lincoln Police saved the lives of two people who overdosed on drugs supplied by Davis on August 13, 2021. One of the victims had to be placed on a heart and lung machine at a Lincoln hospital for awhile.

On August 16, 2021, LPD responded to a home where four people had overdosed on drugs supplied by Davis, including two who required CPR. Narcan was administered to the victims and they were taken to Lincoln hospitals.

The victims who overdosed in August 2021 told police they purchased what they thought was cocaine from Davis. Investigators determined the cocaine was laced with fentanyl.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

For those with loved ones struggling with addiction, resources are available in Lincoln. Visit the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s Overdose Prevention page for more information. https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Health-Department/Health-Promotion-Outreach/OD.

