LIVE at 3:30PM: Update on availability of COVID vaccines for kids in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will provide an update on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for younger children at a news conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, 10/11 reported that COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 were hard to find in Lancaster County, despite that being the date the White House announced was the rollout for the vaccine for infants and young children. The health department said they were still waiting on the vaccine shipment for this age group.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lancaster County is in the elevated yellow category, indicating a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread in the community.

LLCHD COVID-19 RISK DIAL (LLCHD/MGN)

