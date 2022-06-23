Advertisement

Ole Miss, Oklahoma to meet in CWS Championship Series

NCAA Men's College World Series logo
NCAA Men's College World Series logo(NCAA)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pair of unseeded teams will play for a national championship at the College World Series. Ole Miss and Oklahoma are in the best-of-3 finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The series starts Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, while Game 3, if necessary, will be at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Oklahoma is undefeated in Omaha this year with a 3-0 CWS record. Ole Miss, meanwhile, defeated Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday behind a complete game from hard-throwing pitcher Dylan DeLucia.

