Seasonably warm with the chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather pattern is bringing precipitation chances and the possibility for severe weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be variable over the next few days. Today, high temperatures will be seasonal but will warm back up for Friday.

Today’s precipitation chances will come in two rounds.. one in the morning and one in the late afternoon/early evening that will continue into the overnight hours. Therefore, we should get a break from the precipitation and be left with partly to mostly clear skies this afternoon. Some of the storms that develop have the possibility to be severe, as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances for precipitation and severe weather looks to be in the southern and central areas. The greatest possibility for the severe storms looks to be in the second round this evening and into the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Friday’s chance for precipitation and possible severe weather will be set up similar to today. A few showers and storms from tonight could linger into Friday morning. We will get a break from the precipitation midday but then precipitation chances return in the late evening. Some of these storms may be severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Today’s high temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s. The southeastern portion of the state will see temperatures in the 80s... while the central and western portions will see much hotter conditions with temperatures in the 90s. Temperatures are cooler in the southeastern portions due to the rain. Low temperatures will be in the 70s. Temperatures will warm back up into the 90s across the state tomorrow.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As for the next 7 days...

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

