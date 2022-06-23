Advertisement

Seasonably warm with the chance for storms

Melissa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather pattern is bringing precipitation chances and the possibility for severe weather today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be variable over the next few days. Today, high temperatures will be seasonal but will warm back up for Friday.

Today’s precipitation chances will come in two rounds.. one in the morning and one in the late afternoon/early evening that will continue into the overnight hours. Therefore, we should get a break from the precipitation and be left with partly to mostly clear skies this afternoon. Some of the storms that develop have the possibility to be severe, as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances for precipitation and severe weather looks to be in the southern and central areas. The greatest possibility for the severe storms looks to be in the second round this evening and into the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Friday’s chance for precipitation and possible severe weather will be set up similar to today. A few showers and storms from tonight could linger into Friday morning. We will get a break from the precipitation midday but then precipitation chances return in the late evening. Some of these storms may be severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible.
Isolated to scattered severe storms possible.(KOLN)
Isolated severe storms possible.
Isolated severe storms possible.(KOLN)

Today’s high temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s. The southeastern portion of the state will see temperatures in the 80s... while the central and western portions will see much hotter conditions with temperatures in the 90s. Temperatures are cooler in the southeastern portions due to the rain. Low temperatures will be in the 70s. Temperatures will warm back up into the 90s across the state tomorrow.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

As for the next 7 days...

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Andrew Burnham
Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson
Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha

Latest News

Melissa's Thursday Morning Forecast
Melissa's Thursday Morning Forecast
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Seasonably warm...and watching for ‘storms
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Wednesday High Temperatures
Seasonable Wednesday