Thirteen new Lincoln police officers graduate academy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the completion of the 2022 Spring Academy, LPD has over a dozen new faces joining the department.

At Lincoln North Star High School Wednesday night, a class of 13 men officially graduated their 22-week police academy and were sworn-in as officers. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke at the ceremony and pinned their badges. There was a video message from the Lincoln mayor and the graduates took their Oath of Office.

“Our mission is to protect life while serving all communities. That is our task,” Chief Ewins stated. “You will be successful, but you will also fail at times. How you respond to those times is what makes you successful moving forward.”

The officers will now begin field training. They’ll ride along with veteran officers to learn patrol duties.

