Thousands of voters turning in early ballots ahead of special election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re less than a week away from Nebraska’s first congressional special election since 1951. Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks will face off against Republican Mike Flood. In Lancaster County, thousands of people have already taken part in the early voting process.

Since May 31, about 33,000 early ballots have been requested in Lancaster County, and as of Wednesday, two-thirds of those ballots have already been returned.

Because Nebraska’s last congressional special election was more than 70 years ago, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively says it’s difficult to predict what the voter turnout will be. Among the thousands of ballots already filled out, about 1,000 people have come to the election office to vote early in-person. The county’s drop box has seen a steady flow of cars for a while. Shively says it helps that the ballot is so simple, with only one race and two candidates.

“It’s not that they have to take a long time to go through several races on the ballot it’s just one race on the ballot so I think that’s helped with the quickness of response and getting ballots back to us in a timely manner,” Dave Shively said.

If you didn’t get an absentee ballot or you’re not voting early, polls will be open next Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The polling locations are the same as where you voted in May, with a few exceptions. The election office says they’ve already contacted the people going to a different location.

Whoever wins will finish out ex-Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term for the rest of this year, then both candidates will square off again in November to see who will win the next two-year term.

