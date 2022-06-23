Advertisement

Tom Petty Tribute concert Thursday night benefiting Lincoln Food Bank

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tom Petty died five years ago, but his legacy lives on as a tribute band is playing Thursday night at the Bourbon Theater in Lincoln. Steve Ferrone, the drummer of The Heartbreakers is also joining the set.

A pop/rock band from Lincoln known as VOTA has been covering Tom Petty music and wanted to pay tribute to the late singer. They’ve been working on this performance since last year.

Lead singer, Bryan Olesen reached out to Ferrone to play. Ferrone had the dates available after traveling on the John Mayer tour this Spring.

“Just to come together and celebrate someone’s music that has meant so much to millions across the world, but to have a small celebration and have a guy from the band travel with that artist...it’s pretty amazing,” Bryan Olesen, Lead Singer of VOTA said.

Ferrone flew into Lincoln on Thursday. The Bourbon can fit 753 people. One fan even drove from California for the concert.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

