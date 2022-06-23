Advertisement

Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) – The mayor of Uvalde, Texas said the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in May will be demolished.

“It’s my understanding and I had this discussion with the superintendent -- that school will be demolished. You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

The decision comes as McLaughlin slammed those leading the investigation, saying he hasn’t been briefed on how it’s going.

He also accused the Department of Public Safety of making misleading statements to help distance the actions of the state troopers and rangers who responded to the shooting.

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.

The Uvalde investigation intensifies. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Andrew Burnham
Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson
Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
The FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District