Weidner helps out at “Camp Weekday”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska guard Allison Weidner is a featured guest at the inaugural “Camp Weekday” in Lincoln. Weidner is assisting with basketball drills and instruction, while inspiring young athletes from across the area.

Camp Weekday is put on by Wade Coulter, who connected with Weidner through a trainer. Weidner said its important to her to give back to the local basketball community.

Weidner is from Humphrey, Nebraska, where she was a record-setting point guard. She’s now entering her sophomore season with the Huskers, who are coming off a 24-win season and NCAA Tournament berth.

