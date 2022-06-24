Another mild day with the chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance for precipitation and possible severe storms continues as we head into the weekend... and a cold front will cause temperatures to take a “cooler” and below average turn over the next few days.

The chance for scattered showers, storms and partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast for today. A few showers and storms will move through the southeastern counties throughout the morning hours. By about midday most of us should get a lull in the action... until rain and storm chances pick back up in the afternoon which will continue into tonight. We also have the possibility for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms tonight. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and the possibly localized heavy rainfall. The chance for precipitation will linger into Saturday morning and the early afternoon hours but will taper off for the rest of the day. The severe weather threat for Saturday is minimal for majority of the area, as just regular thunderstorms are possible. However, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm in the southeastern corner.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Friday (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Saturday (KOLN)

Temperatures will be on the cool down for the next few days! High temperatures today will be in the 80s and 90s across the area. The southeast will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The central and western portions will see warmer temperatures in the 90s. Tonight temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s. Saturday temperatures will be below average, ranging between the 70s to 80s... thanks to a cold front that will be passing through the area. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For the next 7 days...

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

