Computer equipment & electronics stolen from northeast Lincoln business’ storage unit

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a storage unit break-in at a business in northeast Lincoln.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Heartland Farm Partners business, off N 28th Street and Fletcher Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said an employee reported that sometime during the previous week the lock to a portable storage unit was cut and they were missing a number of electronics including speakers, power cords, and computer equipment.

Investigators estimate the damage to the storage unit at $25 and the loss is estimated at $2,610.68.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

