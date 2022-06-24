Computer equipment & electronics stolen from northeast Lincoln business’ storage unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a storage unit break-in at a business in northeast Lincoln.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Heartland Farm Partners business, off N 28th Street and Fletcher Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said an employee reported that sometime during the previous week the lock to a portable storage unit was cut and they were missing a number of electronics including speakers, power cords, and computer equipment.

Investigators estimate the damage to the storage unit at $25 and the loss is estimated at $2,610.68.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.