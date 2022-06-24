Advertisement

Cooler This Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. There will be a gradual warming trend through the first half of next week. After Saturday, the chance of rain may not return for much of the area until Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area tonight and bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center: Friday Outlook
Storm Prediction Center: Friday Outlook(KOLN)

Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy for much of Eastern and Southern Nebraska into Northern Kansas. The rest of the area will likely be mostly sunny for the majority of Saturday. There could be some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in part of Eastern and Southern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas in the morning and maybe the afternoon too Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. It looks to be breezy to with north-northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to be pleasant for late June. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, not humid and just a bit breezy with north-northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph. High temperatures should be in the mid 70s to around 80.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The first half of next week looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures warming up a little each day to get to back to above average by Wednesday. Rain chances return for Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into and through the region.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

