Deputies arrest suspect in rash of car break ins in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe may be involved in a rash of recent car break ins in Waverly.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday. Deputies said they believed the man used a stolen credit card while at a gas station.

Sheriff Wagner said the man was taken into custody and is facing theft by receiving charges.

Tuesday into Wednesday morning LSO deputies investigated four separate thefts from vehicles in Waverly.

LSO said in one of the cases, more than $150 was stolen from a car.

Sheriff Wagner said in all four cases all of the vehicles were unlocked with wallets and valuables left inside the vehicles.

Deputies are reminding people to lock your vehicles and never leave valuables behind in plain sight.

