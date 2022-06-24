Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events you can check out during this first weekend of summer, with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Capitol View Winery Presents The Wildwoods

The Wildwoods’ delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from the road and growing up in Nebraska. The Wildwoods consist of husband and wife duo, Noah and Chloe Gose, who share a wide range of influences from the styles of Watchhouse, The Decemberists, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Joni Mitchell and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Friday 7-9 p.m.; Items for purchase

Sunrise Paddle

Join them for a sunrise paddle on Holmes Lake! They’ll prepare for the paddle around 5:45am near the main dock area on South Shore Drive. Then you will launch at 6am to catch the sunrise. For the next hour or so, you will enjoy the beautiful morning while you kayak or paddleboard around the lake. This event is at Holmes Lake, located at 70th Street and Normal Boulevard.

Saturday 5:45 a.m.; Tickets start at $27

Firth Fun Day 2022

Head down to Firth because they have such a fun event planned this year. They will have a pancake feed, car/tractor show, Little Tuggers tractor pull, parade, games in the park, food trucks, street dance, beer garden and a lot more! You don’t want to miss it! Please visit their website for a full listing of events.

Saturday all day; Items for purchase

Gravel Festival Grounded Nebraska

Gravel Festival Grounded Nebraska is a family-friendly festival featuring a bike race, 5k walk/run and more. Grounded Nebraska is one-of-a-kind in that it’s made to be enjoyed by both non-riders and riders alike. The course will take you through Roca Berry Farm and on the Jamaica North Trail. Once you cross the finish line, enjoy food from local food truck vendors, yoga, kids clinics, live music and more as the festival kicks off at 10:30am!

Races start at 7:30 a.m.; See website for entry fees

Rides & Coffee

Time to show off those amazing rides at Detail Garage! There will be coffee, donuts, music, awesome people and the coolest cars! Come one, come all.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free for spectators

