Humann Elementary gives kids a boost with biking unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students tossed aside their training wheels after a summer school bike riding unit at Humann Elementary School. Young bicyclists in kindergarten through fourth grade learned about bike safety and how to turn and maintain balance.

Chris Baum, the P.E. teacher at Humann is trying to encourage healthy living and boost students’ confidence.

“My goal is for these kids to work on turning, to help the kids build some more confidence on the boys and girls who haven’t learned how to ride yet,” Baum said. “They’re learning how to balance first, and once they learn that balance piece, then they’re able to move on to the riding part with adding the pedals back in.”

All of the participants wore helmets as they took turns swerving around cones on the outdoor basketball courts. The biking unit taught about bike safety and tips they can take home to their families.

“Keep your eyes forward and when there’s a walker or someone riding your bike, you always say on your left or on your right to let them know that you’re there,” said student Zoey Firestone.

Hunter Wers, who is going into fourth grade, said that he often bikes with his family on the city bike trails.

“My favorite part about it is when you start having fun,” said student Hunter Wers. “Never look down, look forwards, never look behind you.”

Baum said that many of the students picked up on biking quickly, including the kindergarten and first graders who were not as experienced. The instructors gave many high fives to the students who learned how to ride today.

Baum’s love of biking was reflected in the smiling faces of the elementary students on Friday.

“Lincolns been really big in cycling at the national level,” Baum said. “We’ve won many national championships in terms of having the most miles ridden by people in the city of Lincoln. I’ve done that myself, and I just think it’s a good activity to promote cycling in Lincoln with all of the trails we have in Lincoln and the opportunity to commute to work, and so I think it’s just a great activity for families, kids, adults to bike.”

The one-day biking unit has ended. There are more fun activities that are in store for the Humann students until summer school ends for Lincoln Public Schools July 1.

In the meantime, the new bicyclists have new skills to practice on the bike trails of Lincoln with their families.

