Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. Tyler Williams left the facility Friday morning.(Community Corrections Center – Omaha)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha.

Tyler Williams left the facility Friday morning. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was recovered by facility staff near N 20th and Locust in Omaha.

Williams started his sentence Nov. 14, 2018. He was sentenced to six to 12 years on charges out of Douglas County that include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive. He has a parole eligibility date of July 23, 2022 and a tentative release date of July 23, 2025.

Williams is a 30-year old man, 5′10″, 198 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

