Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds
Andrew Burnham
Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln
LPD is warning about fake cash that’s circulating through the area and to be on the lookout. In...
LPD warning about fake cash being passed in community
Baby Girl, the longest tenured animal at the Capital Humane Society, has found her forever home...
“Baby Girl” longest tenured animal at the Capital Humane Society finds forever home

Latest News

LSO [File Photo]
Deputies arrest suspect in rash of car break ins in Waverly
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Loaded firearm found outside north Lincoln apartment
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions