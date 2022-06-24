Lincoln man builds state capitol building out of K’NEX

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From building spaceships to international monuments, Ben Rhodes has created wonders out of K’NEX building pieces since he was a child. During the pandemic, he created the Eiffel Tower and Leaning Tower of Pisa.

In February, he challenged himself with a local monument--the Nebraska State Capitol Building. Since then, Rhodes spent over 150 hours creating a nine-foot model that has taken over his dining room.

On average he spends two to three hours a day working on it. He has not let anyone else touch the project because he wants to say he did it entirely himself, Rhodes said.

“It is all just trial and error is what it is. I work on a section at a time, and I usually redo it three or four times, sometimes up to 10-12 times if it is not right,” Rhodes said.

There are no instructions for kind of project. He googles photos of the capitol from every angle and begins building without drawings or plans. He said building right away is the best way he can visualize and problem solve.

He said he wants to finish it this year since 2022 is the 100th anniversary of the capitol’s ground breaking and 90 years since it opened. His goal is to be completely finished in July and then leave it up in his home for friends and family to enjoy.

