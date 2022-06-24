LPD: Loaded firearm found outside north Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a loaded firearm was found on the ground outside of an apartment complex in north Lincoln.

On Thursday, around 1:15 p.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex off N 14th Street and Hilltop Road on a report of a found firearm.

LPD said a resident of the apartment complex found a handgun laying on the ground near the complex, turned it into the office and contacted police.

According to LPD, officers found the loaded 9mm handgun and they’re currently working to determine who the owner is and how it came to be at that location.

LPD is stressing the importance of immediately contacting police should you ever find an unsecured firearm. Police said for your safety and the safety of others, please do not attempt to handle or manipulate the firearm, instead contact police so the firearm can be safely collected and removed from the area.

