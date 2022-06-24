Male pinned in rollover crash east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, rural first responders in Lancaster County responded to a call of a rollover crash east of Lincoln. They were dispatched to the intersection of 162nd Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Star Care was called to the area soon after first responders arrived. It’s unclear what happened, but according to reports, a male subject was possibly pinned by a vehicle.

According to our reporter at the scene, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is still working the incident and more details will be available later.

