Man Arrested Following Peru Shooting Investigation

One person has been arrested following an investigating into a shooting that occurred last...
One person has been arrested following an investigating into a shooting that occurred last weekend in Peru, Nebraska.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One person has been arrested following an investigating into a shooting that occurred last weekend in Peru, Nebraska.

Saturday evening, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 6th street in Peru. After preliminary response, the Sheriff’s Office requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.

That investigation has revealed that Guadalupe DeLaCruz, 58, entered the property of Mark Dupre, 25, during a dispute between the two neighbors. During the altercation, DeLaCruz discharged a handgun twice, striking Dupre a single time and missing another person. Dupre was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. There were several people on Dupre’s property, including children, at the time of the incident.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for DeLaCruz, who turned himself into Nemaha County authorities early this morning. DeLaCruz has been lodged in Nemaha County Jail for first degree assault, attempted first degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, and carrying a concealed weapon.

