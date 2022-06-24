McGowens selected in 2022 NBA Drafted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryce McGowens was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. McGowens was the 40th overall pick, marking the highest selection of a Huskers player since 1998. McGowens will head to Charlotte via a draft-night trade.

McGowens led the Huskers in scoring last season with 522 points. The 6-foot-7 guard was named the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year. He left Nebraska following just one season in order to chase his NBA dream.

McGowens worked out for more than a dozen NBA teams prior to the Draft, as well as attending the NBA Scouting Combine.

McGowens marks the third Nebraska player to be drafted over the last four years, joining Isaiah Roby and Dalano Banton.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.