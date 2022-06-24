Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the postconviction appeal of a death row inmate who said his defense attorney was so inept that his right to a fair trial had been compromised.

Roy Ellis Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of 12-year-old Amber Harris. Amber’s remains were found buried in an Omaha park six months after she went missing from an Omaha school bus stop.

Prosecutors also presented evidence indicating Harris had likely sexually assaulted the girl. In its ruling Friday, the state’s high court said Ellis’ argument that his trial lawyer failed to effectively challenge prosecutors’ DNA evidence was without merit.

