Whats next in Nebraska following Roe V. Wade ruling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. The ruling leaves the issue of abortion rights to the states, so what will that mean for Nebraska?

Governor Pete Ricketts said that this reversal would likely mean a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to determine what’s next for abortion in Nebraska.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, he said he isn’t clear what a timeline might look like if they were to call a session and that more details would need to be worked out and that he will be meeting with the Speaker Mike Hilgers to make those decisions. This comes after a bill, that would have imposed a trigger ban, failed by two votes to break a filibuster.

Now, abortions up to 20 weeks gestation are legal in Nebraska. The ruling now means that some Nebraska State Senators will make another attempt at changing that.

“If it’s not outlined specifically for the federal government, it’s left up to the states and the people,” said Gov. Ricketts. “So matters like this are supposed to be regulated at the state and that’s what the Supreme Court said today - there’s no constitutional right to an abortion”

LB 933 failed last session due to a filibuster. Needing 33 votes, it got 31. There have been some changes to the body since then, a new senator appointed by Gov. Ricketts has vowed to make an abortion ban her top priority.

Ricketts said on Friday that a special session is still up in the air.

“I have to talk to the speaker about what this might look like and what more we can do, so we’re still going to have to plan all this and that’s why I’ll wait till I get a chance to work with the speaker,” said Gov. Ricketts.

If they were to bring back the bill as it sits now, it would make it a felony for anyone to provide medication or perform any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child. That definition would start at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion could not be charged. There were no exemptions for things like rape or incest.

Similar bans are in place in neighboring states like South Dakota, Wyoming, and Missouri, which went into effect as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A poll done by Impact Research in March showed that most Nebraskans oppose legislation that would ban abortion entirely. It found that out of 500 registered Nebraska voters, 55% opposed banning abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A special session was last called in 2021 for redistricting. At that time, senators reported to the state capitol 17 days after the Governor issued the call.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.