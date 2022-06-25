Nebraska state senator travels to Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Senator Tom Brewer did eight tours in Afghanistan, training the Afghan army. Now he’s putting his special skill set to work, and heading to Ukraine to help the people there as they continue to fight Russia.

Brewer was in the military for 37 years. He has a diverse background working as everything from a pilot to an infantryman.

In March, Ukrainian soldiers the senator knew from his time in Afghanistan emailed him, asking if he could come to Ukraine and use the skill set he developed during his time in the army. That was in the middle of the 107th legislative session though.

“I said well I’d love to, but I have the obligation of my time here at the Nebraska Legislature,” State Sen. Brewer said. “Well then we went out of session in May, and then they said well now that you’re done would you be willing to come and I said yeah I would.”

Because the state department isn’t helping issue donations, when Brewer arrives, he’ll do an inventory check of all of the medical supplies that were donated. After that, they’ll break those into packages and distribute them to different hospitals and directly to soldiers.

“Ukrainians are telling me that because there’s no one to coordinate from where it is being brought in, Poland, to where it’s being delivered, Ukraine, that much of it is backing up there and it’s not getting on the battlefield,” Brewer said.

When asked if he was afraid to go to Ukraine, he said he could be at home, fishing, mowing the lawn, playing with his grandchildren, but he has the training and ability to help, so he wants to.

“I mean there’s true evil going on there, so I can’t sit back and say ‘It’s someone else’s problem. I just don’t think I need to be involved there.’ I think it’s just not being reasonable because throughout life you develop certain skills and knowledge, and if you have that, and you just don’t want to do it because of the risk, then I think you’re making the world a lesser place,” Brewer said.

Brewer doesn’t know when he’ll return, but when he does, he is hoping he can tell Nebraskans where to send money to know it’s really being used by Ukraine.

He is paying for his travel expenses out of his own pocket.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.