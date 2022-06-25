North Platte Fire Department responds to fire near Camp Maranatha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire near Camp Maranatha and Maxwell on Saturday.

According to officials, the cause of fire is not yet known. Embers and ashes from an unknown source helped spread fire to an abandoned pile of wood. The pile then caught fire. It took about an hour for the fire to be contained

Officials said this sort of event happens a lot because of the heat and how dry conditions are this time of year.

This incident is currently under investigation. Stay tuned to Knopnews2.com for the latest information.

