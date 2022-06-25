Advertisement

Rally at County City Building protests Supreme Court ruling

The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade came down by the Supreme Court Friday morning, and those...
The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade came down by the Supreme Court Friday morning, and those in opposition hit the streets in Lincoln making sure their voices were heard.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade came down by the Supreme Court Friday morning, and those in opposition hit the streets in Lincoln making sure their voices were heard. The rally drew hundreds of people in Lincoln Friday evening.

Honking, signs, clapping and yelling filled the sidewalks outside the County City Building. Those attending ranged in age from adults, teenagers and even down to kids. Many with the same message.

Speakers, which included congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks, gave testimonies saying this decision is going to impact those of color and minorities because they have, on average, less access to health care.

“The main thing is that the Supreme Court has decimated 50 years of precedent,” said Adele Burke, Manager Public Affairs Planned Parenthood. “What we know is we are going to need to fight back here in Nebraska to keep abortion safe and legal.”

The rally was formed by a coalition which included Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Nebraska, I Be Black Girl and the Women’s Fund of Omaha. Organizers said they’re angry and saddened by this ruling.

“Also feeling more determined than ever to continue to keep this right in Nebraska and do whatever it takes to make sure that happens,” Burke said.

Those who organized tonight’s rally are encouraging people to hit the polls voting for the vacant congressional seat that was once held by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds
The scene of a rollover crash, west of 162nd & Fletcher, in northeastern Lancaster County.
Person airlifted after rollover crash south of Waverly
Brandon Davis
Lincoln drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison
LPD is warning about fake cash that’s circulating through the area and to be on the lookout. In...
LPD warning about fake cash being passed in community

Latest News

Brewer travels to Ukraine amid war with Russia
Nebraska state senator travels to Ukraine
Saturday High Temperatures
Cooler This Weekend
Summer school students learned how to steer and safely ride a bike during a P.E. biking unit.
Humann Elementary gives kids a boost with biking unit
Humann Elementary gives kids a boost with biking unit
Humann Elementary gives kids a boost with biking unit