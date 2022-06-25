Rally at County City Building protests Supreme Court ruling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade came down by the Supreme Court Friday morning, and those in opposition hit the streets in Lincoln making sure their voices were heard. The rally drew hundreds of people in Lincoln Friday evening.

Honking, signs, clapping and yelling filled the sidewalks outside the County City Building. Those attending ranged in age from adults, teenagers and even down to kids. Many with the same message.

Speakers, which included congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks, gave testimonies saying this decision is going to impact those of color and minorities because they have, on average, less access to health care.

“The main thing is that the Supreme Court has decimated 50 years of precedent,” said Adele Burke, Manager Public Affairs Planned Parenthood. “What we know is we are going to need to fight back here in Nebraska to keep abortion safe and legal.”

The rally was formed by a coalition which included Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Nebraska, I Be Black Girl and the Women’s Fund of Omaha. Organizers said they’re angry and saddened by this ruling.

“Also feeling more determined than ever to continue to keep this right in Nebraska and do whatever it takes to make sure that happens,” Burke said.

Those who organized tonight’s rally are encouraging people to hit the polls voting for the vacant congressional seat that was once held by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

