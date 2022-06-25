Advertisement

State Sen. Flood hosts Get-Out-The-Vote event prior to special election

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -State Senator Mike Flood is squaring off against State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks on Tuesday to see who will take over Jeff Fortenberry’s spot in congress.

Flood was at a pro-life celebration on Saturday, but it was also a last minute Get-Out-The-Vote Event. Flood is just three days away from the Special Election.

Flood thanked dozens of people who packed into the GOP Headquarters for their time and contributions to his campaign, adding the work isn’t over until the polls close.

“I’m doing everything I can, I’m knocking on doors, I’m going to parades, I’m motivating our supports and trying to inspire as many people to get out,” Flood said. “There’s a lot on the line with this election. I truly believe this is a national election. What message is Nebraska’s first congressional district going to send to the country after this decision?”

The special election is Tuesday, June 28. Polling locations and times are the same as every other election. No matter who wins the special election, Pansing Brooks and Flood will still be campaigning for the General Election in November.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds
The scene of a rollover crash, west of 162nd & Fletcher, in northeastern Lancaster County.
Person airlifted after rollover crash south of Waverly
Brandon Davis
Lincoln drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80

Latest News

Three days ahead of the special election Flood's campaign held a Get-Out-the-Vote event
Get-Out-the-Vote event held Saturday morning for Mike Flood
A train derailment in central Gage County yielded responses from area law enforcement.
Crews respond to train derailment outside of Beatrice
A local abortion clinic is preparing for a potential influx of patients
Abortion Clinic in Bellevue sees increase of out of state patients
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Pleasant with cooler conditions