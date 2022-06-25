State Sen. Flood hosts Get-Out-The-Vote event prior to special election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -State Senator Mike Flood is squaring off against State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks on Tuesday to see who will take over Jeff Fortenberry’s spot in congress.

Flood was at a pro-life celebration on Saturday, but it was also a last minute Get-Out-The-Vote Event. Flood is just three days away from the Special Election.

Flood thanked dozens of people who packed into the GOP Headquarters for their time and contributions to his campaign, adding the work isn’t over until the polls close.

“I’m doing everything I can, I’m knocking on doors, I’m going to parades, I’m motivating our supports and trying to inspire as many people to get out,” Flood said. “There’s a lot on the line with this election. I truly believe this is a national election. What message is Nebraska’s first congressional district going to send to the country after this decision?”

The special election is Tuesday, June 28. Polling locations and times are the same as every other election. No matter who wins the special election, Pansing Brooks and Flood will still be campaigning for the General Election in November.

