Sunday Forecast: Pleasant with cooler conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will be knocking down temperatures and bringing drier weather for the next few days. The pleasant and breezy conditions will persist through the rest of the weekend. High pressure starts to build in on Monday... causing temperatures to start to warm back up again.

After a few active weather patterns... we’ll have quiet conditions for the next few days. There is no severe weather threat in our area Sunday or Monday. Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. On Monday, high pressure will move in and bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a light southerly breeze. Portions of the Panhandle may see a few thunderstorms on Monday but majority of us will stay DRY.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Sunday (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Monday (KOLN)

The effects of Saturday’s cold front will be felt in full force on Sunday as high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. These temperatures will be below average as the average temperature for this time of year is in the upper 80s. However, it will make a great day to spend some time outdoors! Sunday night low temperatures will be the coolest we’ve had in a while.... in the 50s. As the high pressure starts to build into the area Sunday... we will start to warm up. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into next week but we will remain dry until the end of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

