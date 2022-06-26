Advertisement

Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 77, from Roca Road to Saltillo Road, will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 26, for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic should use Roca Road to South 54th Street to Saltillo Road as a detour route.

Southbound traffic should use Saltillo Road to South 54th Street to Roca Road as a detour route.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays and buckle up.

