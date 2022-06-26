Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary died on Saturday.

Clyde Hicks, age 91, died on June 25, 2022 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. His sentence began on Sept. 15, 2016. Hicks was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

