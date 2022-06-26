Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beautiful weather conditions will continue for the start of the week and will be great for spending time outdoors! A few high pressure systems will build over the area and lead to a warming temperature trend. The chance for precipitation is low.

The high pressure systems will do a good job keeping us dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions. Monday and Tuesday will have partly to mostly sunny skies. However, there is a slight chance for isolated showers and regular thunderstorms in the western portions of the Panhandle and northern counties late Monday into early Tuesday morning. There rest of us should stay dry, especially those in the southern portions of the area.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Monday (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Tuesday (KOLN)

Temperatures will start to warm up as we head through the week. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday we warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Low temperatures in the 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend will continue until Thursday... as a cold front will start to creep into the area and eventually drop temperatures back down to the 80s. The chance for rain and storms will return with the cold front.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

