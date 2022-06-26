One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is behind bars after allegedly driving police across town ending in a multi-car wreck.

Police on scene told 6 News an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically near 61st and Ames going west.

Police say the driver sped across town, going down and up Maple and running red lights.

The driver’s cruise ended when he crashed into two cars on Maple at the I-680 northbound off-ramp.

He then allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Police say alcohol may be a factor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.