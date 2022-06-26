Pro life rally held at the capitol building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Roe v Wade ruling in 1973 protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. The ruling was overturned Friday. 49 years after the landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade this Friday. Today, dozens gathered at the state capitol to celebrate the decision.

“Getting that decision from the Supreme Court about sending Roe v Wade back to the states... it’s a big day. I honestly never really thought I would see it, especially not as an elected official,” state senator Suzanne Geist said.

Overturning Roe v Wade means each state will now get to decide whether abortion is legal, and make decisions around the issue.

“I believe that it is the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens, and that includes from conception to natural death,” Julia Morrison, a pro life advocate said.

Currently in Nebraska, abortions are outlawed 20 weeks after gestation. Some people at the pro life rally Saturday want to ban abortions completely.

“I agree that unplanned pregnancies can be difficult and problems for some people but I just believe that killing innocent person is not a solution to any problem,” Kate Leising, a pro life advocate said.

As of Friday afternoon, Governor Ricketts does not know if the legislature will hold a special session. He says he has to consult with many people first.

Senator Geist says whenever the legislature does meet on this topic, they need to make a clear definition.

“Many Nebraskans are speaking up on one side or the other of this issue, and I think we need to clarify as legislatures where we’re going to be on this issue. Nebraska is a pro-life state. I think we will see either in a special session or next session something that is a more narrow definition for our state,” Geist said.

