Advertisement

Pro life rally held at the capitol building

By Kennedy Stowater
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Roe v Wade ruling in 1973 protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. The ruling was overturned Friday. 49 years after the landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade this Friday. Today, dozens gathered at the state capitol to celebrate the decision.

“Getting that decision from the Supreme Court about sending Roe v Wade back to the states... it’s a big day. I honestly never really thought I would see it, especially not as an elected official,” state senator Suzanne Geist said.

Overturning Roe v Wade means each state will now get to decide whether abortion is legal, and make decisions around the issue.

“I believe that it is the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens, and that includes from conception to natural death,” Julia Morrison, a pro life advocate said.

Currently in Nebraska, abortions are outlawed 20 weeks after gestation. Some people at the pro life rally Saturday want to ban abortions completely.

“I agree that unplanned pregnancies can be difficult and problems for some people but I just believe that killing innocent person is not a solution to any problem,” Kate Leising, a pro life advocate said.

As of Friday afternoon, Governor Ricketts does not know if the legislature will hold a special session. He says he has to consult with many people first.

Senator Geist says whenever the legislature does meet on this topic, they need to make a clear definition.

“Many Nebraskans are speaking up on one side or the other of this issue, and I think we need to clarify as legislatures where we’re going to be on this issue. Nebraska is a pro-life state. I think we will see either in a special session or next session something that is a more narrow definition for our state,” Geist said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds
The scene of a rollover crash, west of 162nd & Fletcher, in northeastern Lancaster County.
Person airlifted after rollover crash south of Waverly
Brandon Davis
Lincoln drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Pleasant with cooler conditions
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
A pro life rally was held to celebrate the overturn of Roe v Wade
Pro life rally held at the capitol building
Flood speaks at a Get-Out-the-Vote event ahead of the special election
State Sen. Flood hosts Get-Out-The-Vote event prior to special election