Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field Parking lot that left a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, in critical condition.

On Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Seacrest Field Parking lot at 1000 S. 70th St. where they located the man who had been shot. Officers then located the second victim, a woman, in the area of 70th and O Streets after she had left the scene in a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln Police Department 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

