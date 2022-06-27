Advertisement

Grand Island police working huge meat theft case

Thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen this weekend in Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three semi-trailers full of meat products were stolen this weekend in Grand Island and the thefts may be part of a nationwide trend.

Grand Island Police said that between Friday and Sunday, two stolen semi-tractors were used to steal three semi-trailers full of meat. The tractors and trailers were reported stolen from Midwest Express on east Highway 30 and another location at 1515 East Fourth Street.

The Nebraska State Patrol found the two tractors and two of the trailers outside Grand Island city limits. The trailers were empty. One of the tractors was found Sunday in Lancaster County. The third trailer, which reportedly contains $232,666 dollars worth of beef from JBS Swift, was still missing as of Monday morning.

Grand Island police said the thefts are similar to those reported in Schuyler and Omaha recently. Police believe it may be related to a nationwide pattern of bulk meat thefts.

