Advertisement

LPD: Man breaks into Lincoln tow truck company, causes thousands of dollars in damage

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a tow truck business and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, police officers were dispatched to Midwest Towing at 400 West P Street on a report of a man in a tow truck throwing tools in the parking lot.

LPD said while the man was driving the tow truck in the parking lot, he hit other vehicles.

According to police, when responding officers got to the business, the man yelled profanities, exposed himself and then ran into a nearby field.

Officers searched the field and located the 51-year-old man.

LPD said the man had broken the windows at Midwest Towing, went inside and took the keys to a tow truck.

The man is facing burglary charges, as well as criminal mischief, public indecency, obstructing a police officer, among other charges.

Police said the damage to the vehicles and business is estimated at $28,060.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field parking lot shooting
A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died on Saturday.
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
EMA cancelled, missing man located
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Douglas County Health Department have...
First case of monkeypox identified in Nebraska
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Cody Ringle
LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2
Thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen this weekend in Grand Island.
Grand Island police working huge meat theft case