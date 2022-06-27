LPD: Man breaks into Lincoln tow truck company, causes thousands of dollars in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a tow truck business and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, police officers were dispatched to Midwest Towing at 400 West P Street on a report of a man in a tow truck throwing tools in the parking lot.

LPD said while the man was driving the tow truck in the parking lot, he hit other vehicles.

According to police, when responding officers got to the business, the man yelled profanities, exposed himself and then ran into a nearby field.

Officers searched the field and located the 51-year-old man.

LPD said the man had broken the windows at Midwest Towing, went inside and took the keys to a tow truck.

The man is facing burglary charges, as well as criminal mischief, public indecency, obstructing a police officer, among other charges.

Police said the damage to the vehicles and business is estimated at $28,060.

