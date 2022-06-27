LPD searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a missing 74-year-old man Monday morning.

Police tweeted that they’re searching for 74-year-old Leon Vermillion.

LPD says he was last seen Sunday morning near 40th & Yankee Hill, driving his red, 2019, Chevy Silverado pickup. That vehicle has Nebraska plates that read UYB 475.

Police add that Vermillion may be suffering from physical or dementia-related health issues.

Anyone who sees him should contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

