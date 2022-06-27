Advertisement

LPD searching for missing man

Lincoln Police are searching for 74-year-old Leon Vermillion, who was last seen Sunday.
Lincoln Police are searching for 74-year-old Leon Vermillion, who was last seen Sunday.(LPD)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a missing 74-year-old man Monday morning.

Police tweeted that they’re searching for 74-year-old Leon Vermillion.

LPD says he was last seen Sunday morning near 40th & Yankee Hill, driving his red, 2019, Chevy Silverado pickup. That vehicle has Nebraska plates that read UYB 475.

Police add that Vermillion may be suffering from physical or dementia-related health issues.

Anyone who sees him should contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting
A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died on Saturday.
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins
Melissa's Sunday Evening Forecast
Melissa's Sunday Evening Forecast
LUX honors founder
The LUX honors founder with grant
A new restaurant in downtown Lincoln is serving cuisine from across the world by a family with...
Pita and Naan offers fast-casual mix of Mediterranean and eastern cuisine