LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses helped a woman involved in a false imprisonment situation on Highway 2.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the incident started Sunday around 8:30 p.m., when deputies received a report of a rolling disturbance that started near Elk Creek and was happening at 120th Street and Highway 2.

Sheriff Wagner said a woman was being forced against her will, by Cody Ringle, to drive. The victim and Ringle know each other. While the woman was driving, Sheriff Wagner said she saw a man changing his tire near 120th and Highway 2, where she stopped the car.

LSO said Ringle got out and started to help the other driver, which is when the woman saw an opportunity to run away.

Sheriff Wagner said Ringle chased the woman and started punching her in the face several times. Sheriff Wagner said other drivers and witnesses screamed at Ringle to stop, which is when he took off running.

According to deputies, the woman was able to wave down a driver who took her to Sam’s Club so that she could call 911 for help.

Nebraska State Patrol helped deputies track down Ringle who was found nearby just north of 120th Street and Highway 2.

Ringle had a felony warrant out of Johnson County and is facing assault charges and false imprisonment charges.

