Advertisement

Magnificent Monday

Magnificent Monday
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you liked the weather Sunday, you will like today. A gradual warming trend is in the forecast through Thursday. Rain chances return for the second half of this week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, not humid and not too breezy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for much of the area. Winds will be south at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in Northeast Nebraska late tonight into Tuesday morning. The rest of the area should be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds look to be south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday with both days hot and breezy. It will likely be muggy too. A cold front moves into and through the area late Thursday into Friday. This is going to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. More rain is possible for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field...
Two in critical condition after Seacrest Field Parking Lot Shooting
A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died on Saturday.
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
Closures on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
One arrested after overnight Omaha chase ends in wreck
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign

Latest News

Magnificent Monday
Brandon's Monday Morning Forecast
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins
Melissa's Sunday Night Forecast
Melissa's Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Pleasant with cooler conditions