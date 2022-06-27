Magnificent Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you liked the weather Sunday, you will like today. A gradual warming trend is in the forecast through Thursday. Rain chances return for the second half of this week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, not humid and not too breezy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for much of the area. Winds will be south at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in Northeast Nebraska late tonight into Tuesday morning. The rest of the area should be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds look to be south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday with both days hot and breezy. It will likely be muggy too. A cold front moves into and through the area late Thursday into Friday. This is going to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. More rain is possible for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.