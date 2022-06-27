Advertisement

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

By AP
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory. The Rebels became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference.

The trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma in the sixth inning. It also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

