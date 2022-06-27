Advertisement

North 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets now closed

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -North 14th Street from Adams to Superior Streets is now closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. This project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 14.

StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops in the work area will be closed during construction. Sidewalk ramps and bike lanes along North 14th Street will be closed at times during construction.

This Lincoln on the Move street improvement project will improve 14th Street from Adams to Superior streets through a mill and overlay of the existing surface, concrete repairs and selected base repairs where required. Additional work will include pavement markings, upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information about the project, contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

