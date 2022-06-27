Overnight bridge deck repair work will begin on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bridge deck repair will begin on Tuesday on I-80 at reference post 403, westbound lanes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Truesdell Corporation and NDOT maintenance forces will be performing bridge deck repair on the Salt Creek Bridge. Anticipated completion is one night. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

NDOT said motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

