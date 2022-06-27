Southeast Nebraska leaves drought conditions for the first time since 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southeast Nebraska is out of a drought for the first time since 2020. The city of Lincoln started asking people to conserve water back in April, they did this partially because of drought conditions.

Now Lancaster County is, officially, no longer dry, but that’s not the case everywhere in Nebraska.

Conditions started to worsen last fall. There was a lack of moisture and limited snow totals this winter. UNL Climatologist Brian Fuchs with the Drought Mitigation Center said recent storms have made a difference.

“We have had regular rainfalls,” Fuchs said. “We’ve had pretty significant rainfalls that has definitely helped to not only replenish the soil moisture conditions, but also bring it to a point where we’re seeing a lot of those soil profiles are close to being full for this time of year.”

Economically speaking, it’s good to not be in drought. A good soil moisture profile helps farms as well as the environment.

“Cooler temperatures in the spring really lessened the demand,” Fuchs said. “It really helped our ecosystems and our natural landscapes to not suffer from hot and dry conditions. It really helped ease us to where we are now.”

10/11 NOW’s meteorologist Brandon Rector said he expects we will stay out of drought.

“I think as long as we don’t get an extended dry period, especially this time of year when we have those hot temperatures, we should stay out of the drought,” Rector said. “We do look to have some chances for rain as we head for the second half for this week, even in the 8 to 14 day outlooks. Some chances for rain are still there.”

Southwestern Nebraska remains the driest place in the state, categorized under extreme drought. Fuchs says there are already talks of bumping it up to exceptional drought.

“We’ve already seen the winter wheat crop impacted, water supply for irrigation is another thing we’re already seeing as being impacted,” said Fuchs. “The other thing we’ve seen, and it’s been noteworthy this year because we typically don’t see much of it in Nebraska, the fires we’ve seen break out.”

The Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal drought outlook shows drought will continue at least into September in Nebraska, but will not redevelop in the southeastern region. Fuchs said the last time the region experienced dry conditions like this was 10 years ago in 2012.

10/11 NOW called the City of Lincoln about that April email asking people to conserve water. They said despite no longer being in a drought, it’s still important to think about water usage, especially in the summer, and to cut back when possible.

