Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures heating up once again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln area may see temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time in a week on Tuesday after a stretch of below average temperatures.

Tuesday will start off with lows in the 50s and temperatures right around 60 in the Capital City. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Southeast Nebraska while the rest of the state looks to be in the low to mid 90s. As the day progresses there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but precipitation is not expected to be significant and most areas will be dry and mostly sunny. However, a wetter pattern is expected to develop toward the end of this week and into the 4th of July weekend.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday continues the warming trend and the humidity will begin to rise as well. It will be mostly sunny and highs are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s in Eastern Nebraska with upper 90s to the low 100s expected in Central Nebraska. It should also be breezy across the state with gusts at 30 or 35 mph at times.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week here in Lincoln with mid to upper 90s expected in Central and Eastern Nebraska and breezy conditions continuing. A cold front will begin to push in from the northwest and that will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s in the panhandle and northwestern parts of the state. Meanwhile, precipitation chances will begin to increase as the evening progresses.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

