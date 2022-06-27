Woman, 44, killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested after a fatal two-car crash Sunday night near 76th and Dodge streets, Omaha Police said Monday.

OPD on Monday morning identified the victim as 44-year-old Gina McKenna, who was declared dead at the scene.

Michael Packett, 24, was driving a silver Audi A4 eastbound on Dodge Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday. He was traveling eastbound on Dodge Street near 76th Street when he crashed into a southbound 2012 Nissan Sentra, forcing the vehicle into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where it caught fire, according to OPD’s Monday morning news release.

Packett was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence.

OPD told 6 News on Sunday night at the scene that Packett was suspected of driving under the influence. The passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries, according to police at the scene.

Crash investigators had both lanes of Dodge Street shut down for several hours after the crash.

