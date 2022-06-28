Bennet blood drive honors teenager’s life and advocacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Bennet is coming together this week to honor a life taken by a drunk driver and supporting a local organization at the same time.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is heading to Bennet for the eighth annual Alexis Calfee Blood Drive. The 19-year-old and her boyfriend were killed by a drunk driver 11 years ago. Her mom said the blood drive is a way to honor one of her daughter’s passions.

“She was a huge advocate for the blood drive at school,” said Jaimi Calfee, Alexis’ mother. “So it’s in memory of her, but we also say it’s in memory of someone you love. So, if you lost somebody, you can remember them by giving a unit of blood to save somebody else’s life.”

The blood drive starts on Thursday and runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bennet Legion Hall. They’re in need of about 20 more donors on Friday to meet their goal of 100 units of blood. To sign up, click here.

