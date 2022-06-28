City of Lincoln launches efforts to secure second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln continues to grow in population, the city has announced a plan to secure a second water source to meet future demand. According to projections, there is adequate water supply for Lincoln for the next 26 years. With the new plan, two options are on the table. One involves building a stand-alone water pipeline from the Missouri River to the Capital City.

The second calls for partnering with Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District to use water from its pipelines that are already built.

“This effort will be the largest and singularly most important public works project for Lincoln’s growth, health, and vitality into the future,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “Identifying and securing a second source of water will strengthen our economic and environmental resilience for decades to come.”

A thorough review of each option and any others included in the Alternatives Analysis Study will be performed from July 2022 to December 2022. A final plan will be selected in January 2023.

According to the City of Lincoln, a second source of water supply has been contemplated in Lincoln water system planning efforts dating back to 2005 following the 2002 drought. Since that time, planning the second source of supply was adopted in the 2014 Master Plan following the 2012 drought.

The city also announced plans to apply for $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to help fund the project.

Read more information on the project at lincoln.ne.gov/water.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.