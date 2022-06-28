Advertisement

Cornhusker State Games final registration date: July 5

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Nebraska’s biggest summer events is almost here and July 5 is the last day to register for the Cornhusker State Games. For the 38th annual state games, there are more than 70 sports offered for all ages and skill levels.

“The Cornhusker State Games still lives by the formula of something for everyone all ages all abilities,” Dave Mlnarik with the Nebraska Sports Council said. “We have over 70 sports from the mainstream type of sports like volleyball, soccer and basketball or smaller type sports, but ones that provide a stage for people to do their thing.”

Opening ceremonies for this year’s Cornhusker State games will be July 15, with the normal festivities at Seacrest Field.

“The opening ceremonies is done in the Olympic tradition, so it brings pageantry and spirit to the event,” Mlnarik said. “We always start out with the parade of athletes marching and waving to their families and it’s always a fun time.”

Most competitions take place July 15-24, and those interested can find information and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

